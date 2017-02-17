A&M Cadets in Concert at Sulphur Springs

A&M Cadets in Concert at Sulphur Springs

The Singing Cadets will be in concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 17 at Central Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs.

