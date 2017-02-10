$10,000 reward offered for tips on 'b...

$10,000 reward offered for tips on 'barrel-chested' bank robber who...

Read more: Dallas Morning News

The FBI is asking for the public's help to identify a man who has robbed eight banks since August. The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for tips about "the Barrel Chested Bandit," who has struck in Amarillo, Longview and Sulphur Springs.

