$10,000 reward offered for tips on 'barrel-chested' bank robber who...
The FBI is asking for the public's help to identify a man who has robbed eight banks since August. The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for tips about "the Barrel Chested Bandit," who has struck in Amarillo, Longview and Sulphur Springs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sulphur Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tj hutchings
|17 hr
|Ddd
|1
|Donnie Martin (Coach) (Nov '12)
|17 hr
|Ddd
|42
|What Does The Church of Christ Teach? (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Sosthenes
|357
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|why are white women, starting to prefer black m... (Feb '13)
|Feb 7
|Grey
|282
|Degen Clan (Apr '11)
|Feb 7
|Blake Degen
|30
|Degen Gang (Apr '11)
|Feb 7
|Blake Degen
|13
Find what you want!
Search Sulphur Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC