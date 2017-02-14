New online degrees open world of oppo...

New online degrees open world of opportunities for nursing students

Wednesday Jan 18

The new online degrees include the doctor of nursing practice and four nurse practitioner master's degrees specializing in pediatric primary care, pediatric acute care, adult gerontology acute care and adult gerontology primary care. The additional programs provide access to advanced education for students who are unable to attend programs in a traditional classroom setting, said Lauri John, associate chairwoman for graduate nursing, in an email.

