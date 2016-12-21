Sulphur Springs Too Much for North La...

Sulphur Springs Too Much for North Lamar Panthers

The North Lamar Panthers traveled to Sulphur Springs to take on the Wildcats. After hanging tight through one quarter, Sulphur Springs pulled away for a 59-33 victory over North Lamar.

