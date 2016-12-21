Sulphur Springs police issue warning ...

Sulphur Springs police issue warning about prop money, counterfeit bills

Monday Dec 5

Sulphur Springs Police Department is warning residents and businesses to be aware of counterfeit bills and prop money this holiday season. Monday, the department received a report that a fake $100 bill was used at a Sulphur Springs business.

