Record attendance of 30,000 visit Northeast Texas Children's Museum in 2016
There was great excitement at the Northeast Texas Children's Museum on Wednesday, December 21, as the Gooding family from Sulphur Springs brought the yearly number of visitors to 30,000. Debbie had attended Brunch with Santa and returned for a second visit at just the right time.
