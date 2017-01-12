Escaped inmate killed by officers in shootout south of S.A.
Copy shot of police mug of Martin Gurule. FILE--Death Row inmate Martin Gurule, shown in this 1993 Texas Department of Criminal Justice handout photo, escaped from the Ellis Unit , near Huntsville, Texas, early Friday, Nov. 27, 1998, and remains at large Monday, Nov. 30. HOUCHRON CAPTION : Martin Gurule, 29, escaped from death row Friday.
Sulphur Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|PLZphartMOR
|1,035
|why are white women, starting to prefer black m... (Feb '13)
|Jan 10
|James
|278
|The worst president in US history is a Black man .
|Jan 8
|Inquisitor
|20
|Being Led To Heaven
|Jan 1
|Sosthenes
|5
|What Does The Church of Christ Teach? (Jun '13)
|Jan 1
|Sosthenes
|355
|Celebrate Recovery
|Dec 22
|LAM75440
|1
|Erwin Cain's Brother-in-law says "Erwin Cain so... (Oct '10)
|Dec 19
|Justice isnt blind
|24
