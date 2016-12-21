Sulphur Springs police searching for ...

Sulphur Springs police searching for car theft suspect

Friday Nov 25

Friday afternoon, the department posted photos of a suspect in a vehicle theft and credit card abuse case. Police say the suspect may still be driving a stolen white stolen 2015 Lexus LX570 SUV, with Texas license plate GCH-1683.

KSWO

