Three Suisun men arrested for trying ...

Three Suisun men arrested for trying to burgle American Canoun cars

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Three Suisun City men were in custody early Sunday after trying to burglarize cars in American Canyon, Police Chief Tracey Stuart said. A call came in to American Canyon police dispatch at about 3 a.m. Sunday from “an alert resident” who called to report three men in the “Canyon Creek” neighborhood trying car doors, Stuart said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thousands celebrate Vallejo's Independence Day ... 1 hr think it over 2
Vallejo's waterfront packed after parade 1 hr think it over 2
Ill-funded Police Pensions Put Cities in a Bind 1 hr think it over 5
Man shot in hand Tuesday 3 hr Wanglow 2
Two out-of-town men in critical condition after... 15 hr Mary Fukuto 13
Sanctuary cities promise to make 1 million new ... 16 hr Anonk 2
Poblete Foundation event nets $32,000 17 hr laws are for all 4
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,348 • Total comments across all topics: 282,252,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC