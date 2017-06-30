Good News: Lewis receives Golden 1 scholarship
Golden 1 Credit Union awarded 43 California students more than $400,500 in scholarships as part of its ongoing effort to invest in the state's future leaders. The recipients hail from across the state of California and range in education level from incoming college freshmen to seniors.
