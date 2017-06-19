Vehicle hits Lawler House, damages solarium
The car that crashed into the historic Lawler House's solarium, badly damaging it, may have simply beat a city demolition crew to the job. A driver who was parking behind the city landmark at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and plowed into the solarium, according to Suisun police.
