Vacaville man accused of molesting family member back in court

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: The Reporter

A Vacaville man accused of molesting a juvenile family member over a span of several years made a brief appearance Wednesday in Solano County Superior Court. In May, Jose Salinas-Martinez, 40, pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include five counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and oral copulation with a child under 10. He was arrested on March 16 in Suisun City, after the victim, told her mother about the alleged sexual abuse.

