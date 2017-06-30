Sullivan Interagency Youth Services C...

Sullivan Interagency Youth Services Center partners schedule open house

Friday Jun 30 Read more: The Daily Republic

The Sullivan Interagency Youth Services Center will host an open house July 12 to showcase the host of programs and services it offers to the community. The center has served as a "one-stop shop" for programs run by the Fairfield Police Department, Fairfield-Suisun School District and Solano County Juvenile Probation Department.

