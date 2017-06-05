Suisun residents keep open mind on legal marijuana in town
Residents at a Wednesday town hall meeting on how legalizing marijuana will affect Suisun City were ambivalent about letting marijuana-related businesses into town. When asked if they wouldn't mind seeing a professionally run warehouse or testing facility in Suisun City, about half those present raised their hands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo meetings now include police security
|36 min
|vallejo union member
|15
|New exhibit opens for Friday Art Walk in Vallejo
|1 hr
|People Get Ready
|9
|New FUSE fellow ready to help Vallejo (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Counting Cornflakes
|60
|Hundreds show up as emotions run high at Orcem ...
|3 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|87
|Ryan Messano: A council surprise
|12 hr
|JesusH
|26
|HELP STOP UNJUST Persecutions of TAXPAYERS in A... (Jul '13)
|15 hr
|un agenda 21
|68
|Legalize,tax Cockfighting in Vallejo Agri zonings (May '13)
|15 hr
|un agenda 21
|136
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC