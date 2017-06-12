Suisun police confirm ID of May 22 sh...

Suisun police confirm ID of May 22 shooting victim

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: The Daily Republic

Police confirmed Wednesday that it was 38-year-old Romondo Solomon Gipson who was mortally wounded May 22 in a parking lot behind The Village Apartments. Gipson, of Suisun City, was shot in the head at approximately 11:45 p.m. in the parking lot on the 600 block of Civic Center Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 37 min texas oilman 104
News Danny Bernardini: Tale of two cities 1 hr Nancy 1
California budget deal includes deportation def... 3 hr GEE 3
Happy Father's Day 9 hr the mailman 3
Maureen Kocourek: Look harder 10 hr Mary Fukuto 8
Jeff Carlson: Incompatible visions 12 hr Wanglow 4
Vallejo officials red-tag two downtown locations 13 hr Anonymous 3
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Solano County was issued at June 17 at 1:21PM PDT

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,506 • Total comments across all topics: 281,832,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC