Suisun police confirm ID of May 22 shooting victim
Police confirmed Wednesday that it was 38-year-old Romondo Solomon Gipson who was mortally wounded May 22 in a parking lot behind The Village Apartments. Gipson, of Suisun City, was shot in the head at approximately 11:45 p.m. in the parking lot on the 600 block of Civic Center Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick...
|37 min
|texas oilman
|104
|Danny Bernardini: Tale of two cities
|1 hr
|Nancy
|1
|California budget deal includes deportation def...
|3 hr
|GEE
|3
|Happy Father's Day
|9 hr
|the mailman
|3
|Maureen Kocourek: Look harder
|10 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|8
|Jeff Carlson: Incompatible visions
|12 hr
|Wanglow
|4
|Vallejo officials red-tag two downtown locations
|13 hr
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC