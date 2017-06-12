Suisun City shooting victim dies, but details missing
Police gave the first hint Friday in a Facebook post that a man who had been shot in the head on May 22 in Suisun City had died, but few other details were provided. When the man died or updated information about the investigation into the shooting has not been released, and the police are not responding to inquiries about the case.
