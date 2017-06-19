Solano Land Trust posts July outings

July 1: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., King-Swett Ranches Nature Hike: This space is also referred to as Sky Valley-Cordelia Hills Open Space and is located between Interstates 680 and 80 near Fairfield , Benicia and Vallejo . Free.

