Sailor accused of holding up Suisun City Wal-Mart skips court date

Thursday Jun 8

A Navy sailor accused of robbing a Suisun City Wal-Mart at gunpoint in April failed to appear in court Thursday. A bench warrant of $100,000 was subsequently issued for Ellis J. Bradley, 25, of Suisun City.

