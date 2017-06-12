Sailor accused of holding up Suisun City Wal-Mart skips court date
A Navy sailor accused of robbing a Suisun City Wal-Mart at gunpoint in April failed to appear in court Thursday. A bench warrant of $100,000 was subsequently issued for Ellis J. Bradley, 25, of Suisun City.
