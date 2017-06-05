Military Notes: Airmen with Solano County ties graduate training
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael E. Ferrick graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio. Ferrick is the son of Edwina and Mario Ferrer, brother of Thomas Ferrick and nephew of Babylou Liwag, all of Suisun City.
