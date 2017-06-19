Man pleads not guilty to assaulting convenience store clerk
Kamron T. Morrison, 28, pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include probation violations. Morris faces a slew of misdemeanor charges, including obstructing a public officer, vandalism, battery, and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helena Kulmus: Orcem opposition misrepresented
|6 min
|Mary Fukuto
|5
|Legal issues cause Vallejo staff to pull appeal
|24 min
|pancho
|6
|Supervisor proposes Solano become sanctuary county
|32 min
|ProBusiness
|5
|Solano County again recognized for excellence i...
|38 min
|free rides
|2
|Criminal investigation targets California tax b...
|39 min
|free rides
|2
|Nancy Pelosi Prepares to Take Power After 2018 ...
|41 min
|free rides
|2
|Law Enforcement Divided Over Sanctuary State Bill
|42 min
|free rides
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC