Identity of man hit, killed by train ...

Identity of man hit, killed by train in Fairfield-Suisun still pending

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Daily Republic

The identity of the man struck and killed by a train Saturday is not expected to be released until at least Tuesday, the Solano County Sheriff-Coroner's Office reported Monday. The pedestrian was struck by an Amtrak train at about 3:20 p.m. in the area of East Travis Boulevard and Sunset Avenue, near the border between Fairfield and Suisun City, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dave Shipley: Let VMT sail away 53 min Anonymous 14
Vallejo Farmer's Market on way out? 1 hr el campesino 16
ICE Chief: ALL Illegal Immigrants are Eligible ... 3 hr imitation mexican 4
Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12) 4 hr Shannon78 482
Willie Brown Warns Dems: Pushing Trump Impeachm... 5 hr Hi Yella 4
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 6 hr madoff 81
Vallejo city manager responds to bribery allega... 6 hr wedidit 5
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Solano County was issued at June 14 at 2:12PM PDT

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,736 • Total comments across all topics: 281,761,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC