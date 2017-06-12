Identity of man hit, killed by train in Fairfield-Suisun still pending

The identity of the man struck and killed by a train Saturday is not expected to be released until at least Tuesday, the Solano County Sheriff-Coroner's Office reported Monday. The pedestrian was struck by an Amtrak train at about 3:20 p.m. in the area of East Travis Boulevard and Sunset Avenue, near the border between Fairfield and Suisun City, authorities said.

