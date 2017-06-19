Grand jury faults LAFCO for late upda...

Grand jury faults LAFCO for late updates on services

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: The Daily Republic

The Solano County grand jury issued a report Tuesday faulting the Solano County Local Agency Formation Commission for not keeping track of the various city governments and local agencies it relies on to make recommendations to state officials. Solano County's LAFCO is composed of five members: two members from the Solano County Board of Supervisors, two mayors and a member of the general public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California Pays Other States to Take Excess Sol... 14 min you pay 4
Vallejo firefighters put out half acre blaze on MI 19 min you pay 2
Moving Solano Forward is transitioning to actio... 22 min you pay 2
Solano College 4-year degree program represents... 24 min you pay 2
Surveillance photos released of suspect in atte... 1 hr At Home in VTown 5
Democrats Have No Alternative to Nancy Pelosi 11 hr Anonymous 1
Gary W. Smith: Destiny's handmaiden 11 hr Anonymous 1
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,332 • Total comments across all topics: 282,035,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC