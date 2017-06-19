Grand jury faults LAFCO for late updates on services
The Solano County grand jury issued a report Tuesday faulting the Solano County Local Agency Formation Commission for not keeping track of the various city governments and local agencies it relies on to make recommendations to state officials. Solano County's LAFCO is composed of five members: two members from the Solano County Board of Supervisors, two mayors and a member of the general public.
