Funeral ends in family altercation

Funeral ends in family altercation

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: The Reporter

At 1:40 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Suisun City Police Department responded to a call of a physical fight with shots fired in the area of a local church in the 400 block of Walters Road. According to Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Helena Kulmus: Orcem opposition misrepresented 6 min Mary Fukuto 5
Legal issues cause Vallejo staff to pull appeal 23 min pancho 6
Supervisor proposes Solano become sanctuary county 32 min ProBusiness 5
Solano County again recognized for excellence i... 37 min free rides 2
Criminal investigation targets California tax b... 39 min free rides 2
Nancy Pelosi Prepares to Take Power After 2018 ... 40 min free rides 2
Law Enforcement Divided Over Sanctuary State Bill 41 min free rides 2
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Solano County was issued at June 21 at 5:10AM PDT

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,711 • Total comments across all topics: 281,915,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC