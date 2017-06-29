Fireworks only legal in certain Solan...

Fireworks only legal in certain Solano cities

But keep in mind that those flaming packs of fun aren't allowed everywhere in Solano County, so follow the rules or risk spending the holiday in the slammer. In Vacaville, public safety enforcement will be stepped up through the holiday to “reduce the danger of fire and injury in our community.” “Evil lurks with fireworks,” said Vacaville Fire Chief Kris Concepcion in a press statement, echoing a phrase used on signs posted through the city.

