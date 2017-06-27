Fireworks go on sale in Suisun, Dixon, Rio Vista
But don't light off any other kind of fireworks in those towns, or any fireworks at all in the rest of Solano County, according to the police and fire departments there. Public safety agencies in those cities also said that they will be out actively looking for anyone using illegal fireworks - and will cite them.
