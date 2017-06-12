Fairfield teen charged with murder appears in court
A Fairfield teen charged with murder made a brief appearance Tuesday in Solano County Superior Court, where a date for a preliminary hearing was set. Jorge W. Hernandez, 18, originally one of four suspects charged in connection with the gunshot slaying of Suisun City resident Sulpicio Rios, 19, will be back in court June 20. The preliminary hearing is expected to last all day, with at least two witnesses set to take the stand and testify.
