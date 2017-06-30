Fairfield debris fire damages buildin...

Fairfield debris fire damages buildings, vehicles

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Reporter

A firefighter walks though one of the businesses along Wiley Lane to gain access to the rear of the structure as crews continue to battle a three-alarm commercial structure fire Thursday in Fairfield. Joel Rosenbaum - The Reporter Firefighters from eight departments throughout Solano County were dispatched Thursday to a three-alarm commercial structure fire that damaged multiple business on Wiley Lane in Fairfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parking enforcement to begin in downtown Vallej... 22 min Sniveling Buck 6
Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16) 1 hr The Truth Teller 10
California seen as facing potentially severe fi... 1 hr nomobums 2
Vallejo's Touro provost, COO, retires after sev... 8 hr Anonymous 1
New website plugs Solano County as a wise choic... 14 hr Mary Fukuto 8
Robin R. Crowder: Bishop was great for the dist... 16 hr butt wait 3
24 Hour Fitness members may have been exposed t... 16 hr butt wait 3
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,563 • Total comments across all topics: 282,156,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC