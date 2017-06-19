Details revealed in suspected gang-re...

Details revealed in suspected gang-related shooting that left one dead

A preliminary hearing Tuesday revealed new details in the case of the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Suisun City man in December, as several witnesses and law enforcement officers took the stand to testify. Sulpicio Rios, 19, was shot several times just after 9 p.m. Dec. 10 in the 800 block of East Travis Boulevard in Fairfield.

