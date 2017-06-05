County planning commissioners to hold public hearing on proposed projects
Commissioners will conduct the two public hearings to consider if the proposed plans are consistent with the Travis Air Force Base Land Use Compatibility Plan. The first public hearing will consider the proposed residential project on the former Crystal School site in Suisun City, and the second public hearing involves Solano County's intentions of adopting a general plan amendment and rezoning to permit the establishment of 1,226 acres of open space.
