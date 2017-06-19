Community welcomes new fire station to Fairfield
July is typically the month when Fairfield's exceptional fire service professionals tackle their busiest period for service calls. And if a service call happens to be for the Cordelia area of Fairfield, the fire battalion will be dispatched from Station 35's new building at 600 Lopes Road.
