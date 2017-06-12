Closed session set for end-of-year ev...

Closed session set for end-of-year evaluation of Fairfield-Suisun schools chief

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Republic

Trustees will meet Tuesday in a closed-door session for the annual end-of-school-year evaluation of Kris Corey, superintendent of the Fairfield-Suisun School District. Raising Corey's salary to $241,088 won trustee approval last July after a motion for a higher raise to $245,820 was not seconded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 28 min Anonymous 71
Vallejo Farmer's Market on way out? 50 min Bobs Their Mayor 1
Vallejo city manager responds to bribery allega... 1 hr Fresh Meat 4 Bubba 2
'Sanctuary State' Bill Passes First Assembly Co... 4 hr Anonymous 1
Willie Brown Warns Dems: Pushing Trump Impeachm... 4 hr Anonymous 1
Liberal Geographer: California is Descending in... 4 hr Anonymous 1
California's Gavin Newsom: Impeach Trump! 4 hr Anonymous 1
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Solano County was issued at June 13 at 12:06PM PDT

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,106 • Total comments across all topics: 281,747,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC