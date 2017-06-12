Closed session set for end-of-year evaluation of Fairfield-Suisun schools chief
Trustees will meet Tuesday in a closed-door session for the annual end-of-school-year evaluation of Kris Corey, superintendent of the Fairfield-Suisun School District. Raising Corey's salary to $241,088 won trustee approval last July after a motion for a higher raise to $245,820 was not seconded.
