Cleaner parks, police support top Suisun budget hearing
Contributing more money to clean up city parks and funding an overfill position for the Police Department were the two changes the Suisun City Council made to its 2017-18 proposed budget Tuesday night. Talk about how overgrown and under-maintained Montebello Vista Park has become prompted City Councilman Mike Hudson to suggest spending $20,000 in Measure S sales tax money to clean it up.
