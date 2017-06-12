Cleaner parks, police support top Sui...

Cleaner parks, police support top Suisun budget hearing

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Daily Republic

Contributing more money to clean up city parks and funding an overfill position for the Police Department were the two changes the Suisun City Council made to its 2017-18 proposed budget Tuesday night. Talk about how overgrown and under-maintained Montebello Vista Park has become prompted City Councilman Mike Hudson to suggest spending $20,000 in Measure S sales tax money to clean it up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Biz Buzz: Economy going gangbusters in Vallejo,... 30 min Mary Fukuto 8
Happy Father's Day 1 hr didndo nuffing 1
California aims to quash immigration detention ... 1 hr Go TRUMP 3
Vallejo Farmer's Market on way out? 2 hr benderware sales 19
Ravi C. Shankar: Important PB matter 2 hr The Message Deliv... 4
Vallejo city manager responds to bribery allega... 2 hr Go TRUMP 9
California Approves Largest-Ever Budget 9 hr xxx 2
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,537 • Total comments across all topics: 281,797,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC