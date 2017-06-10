Church notes: June 10, 2017

Church notes: June 10, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Gregory Stringer, pastor, will base his message on Genesis 1:1-2:4a; Acts 2:14a, 22-36 and Matthew 28:16-20. FAIRFIELD - Worship 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1731 N. Texas St., Suite E. God's Kitchen serves a community meal at 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California Governor Race Tightens Between Newso... 2 min there ya go 2
Unpopular Gas Tax Could Hurt California Democra... 3 min there ya go 2
CSU Gives Overview Of Initiative To Improve Gra... 4 min there ya go 2
California poised to expand tax credits for low... 7 min there ya go 2
Are Unions Bankrupt? 11 min there ya go 3
David Wolins: Move on from Orcem 12 min Tony Fukuto 5
George Elsmore: Vallejo deserves better 54 min Nuts 2 U All 14
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,816 • Total comments across all topics: 281,652,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC