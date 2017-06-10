Church notes: June 10, 2017
Gregory Stringer, pastor, will base his message on Genesis 1:1-2:4a; Acts 2:14a, 22-36 and Matthew 28:16-20. FAIRFIELD - Worship 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1731 N. Texas St., Suite E. God's Kitchen serves a community meal at 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
