Biz Buzz: Retail space leased in Suisun City

Inam Khan, of Premier Commercial, represented Sonia Kumari and Erick Santiago, doing business as LP Handyman, in leasing 1,600 square feet of office space at 300 Railroad Ave. in Suisun City. The Fairfield-based real estate firm specializes in offering a wide range of services in connection to the sale of commercial real estate as well as industrial, office and retail leasing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.