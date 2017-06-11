Amtrak leaving Oakland strikes, kills...

Amtrak leaving Oakland strikes, kills one

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: SFBay

A person was struck and killed by a Capitol Corridor train near Suisun City in unincorporated Solano County Saturday afternoon, according to Amtrak officials. The train was traveling between Oakland and Sacramento at about 3:30 p.m. when it struck the person, who was allegedly trespassing on the tracks about a mile and a half outside of Suisun City, Amtrak officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 1 hr Rev Buster Biggs 11
Are Unions Bankrupt? 5 hr Tony Fukuto 7
David Wolins: Move on from Orcem 6 hr I Got Your Maven 11
George Elsmore: Vallejo deserves better 6 hr Tony Fukuto 21
California Governor Race Tightens Between Newso... Sat Anonk 3
Unpopular Gas Tax Could Hurt California Democra... Sat there ya go 2
CSU Gives Overview Of Initiative To Improve Gra... Sat there ya go 2
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,537 • Total comments across all topics: 281,680,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC