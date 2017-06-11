Amtrak leaving Oakland strikes, kills one
A person was struck and killed by a Capitol Corridor train near Suisun City in unincorporated Solano County Saturday afternoon, according to Amtrak officials. The train was traveling between Oakland and Sacramento at about 3:30 p.m. when it struck the person, who was allegedly trespassing on the tracks about a mile and a half outside of Suisun City, Amtrak officials said.
