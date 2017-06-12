Alleged serial child molester set for preliminary hearing Monday
A Fairfield man staring down a possible 25 years to life sentence for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl at a party store last year made an appearance in Solano County Superior Court Wednesday, where a date was set for a preliminary hearing. Gabriel Ostolaza, 32, is charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. Ostolaza allegedly grabbed the bottom of a girl while she was shopping at the Party City store on Gateway Boulevard in Fairfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California's Gavin Newsom: Impeach Trump!
|2 hr
|Fromheretoobscurity
|3
|Vallejo Farmer's Market on way out?
|2 hr
|Eastside Tom
|24
|Ravi C. Shankar: Important PB matter
|9 hr
|Sammy Fukuto
|5
|Biz Buzz: Economy going gangbusters in Vallejo,...
|10 hr
|Steph Fukuto
|9
|Happy Father's Day
|12 hr
|didndo nuffing
|1
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|12 hr
|Go TRUMP
|3
|Vallejo city manager responds to bribery allega...
|13 hr
|Go TRUMP
|9
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC