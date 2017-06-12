Alleged serial child molester set for...

Alleged serial child molester set for preliminary hearing Monday

A Fairfield man staring down a possible 25 years to life sentence for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl at a party store last year made an appearance in Solano County Superior Court Wednesday, where a date was set for a preliminary hearing. Gabriel Ostolaza, 32, is charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. Ostolaza allegedly grabbed the bottom of a girl while she was shopping at the Party City store on Gateway Boulevard in Fairfield.

