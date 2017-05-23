Work will close Highway 12 for 10-minute intervals
Work continues through Thursday on replacing "channelizers" on Highway 12 between Rio Vista and Suisun City, the state Department of Transportation announced. The work, which started Tuesday and goes through Thursday, is to replace damaged or missing center divider posts called channelizers, Caltrans said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orcem union buster in Ireland
|5 min
|vallejo union member
|39
|Paula Bauer: Nothing unfair about looking out f...
|15 min
|vallejo union member
|14
|Vallejo City Council has a full agenda Tuesday
|51 min
|this just in part3
|5
|Occupy Silicon Valley: The next populist movement
|1 hr
|hockey stick
|2
|Vallejo groups to rally in support of resolution
|1 hr
|hockey stick
|12
|Students monitor health of Solano waterways
|2 hr
|hockey stick
|2
|Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity
|2 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC