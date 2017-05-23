Work will close Highway 12 for 10-min...

Work will close Highway 12 for 10-minute intervals

Work continues through Thursday on replacing "channelizers" on Highway 12 between Rio Vista and Suisun City, the state Department of Transportation announced. The work, which started Tuesday and goes through Thursday, is to replace damaged or missing center divider posts called channelizers, Caltrans said.

