Woman accused of leading CHP on drunken birthday joy ride in court for preliminary hearing
There are 1 comment on the The Reporter story from Tuesday May 9, titled Woman accused of leading CHP on drunken birthday joy ride in court for preliminary hearing. In it, The Reporter reports that:
A woman accused of leading California Highway Patrol on an alleged drunken high-speed chase last month was in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Jahnai Wilson, 21, faces charges of evading a peace officer, driving under the influence, and driving with a suspended license.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Reporter.
|
Since: Aug 10
7,692
|
#1 Wednesday May 10
Another repeat offender, ( career criminal). Me thinks we have a real problem with the courts and or the jails.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tamara Brandstater: The right path
|4 hr
|Sheep Herder
|18
|Orcem locked out union
|4 hr
|little squee
|16
|Neighborhood Rising opens office in downtown Va...
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|13
|Jeff Carlson: Stick a fork in VMT/Orcem
|7 hr
|breathe
|32
|Union says VMT/ORCEM not good jobs
|7 hr
|GOB EXpress
|34
|Trump's P M S Issue?
|9 hr
|Sam
|6
|Is Barack Obama ..... (Jan '09)
|11 hr
|love it
|7
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC