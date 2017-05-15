Woman accused of leading CHP on drunk...

Woman accused of leading CHP on drunken birthday joy ride in court for preliminary hearing

There are 1 comment on the The Reporter story from Tuesday May 9, titled Woman accused of leading CHP on drunken birthday joy ride in court for preliminary hearing. In it, The Reporter reports that:

A woman accused of leading California Highway Patrol on an alleged drunken high-speed chase last month was in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Jahnai Wilson, 21, faces charges of evading a peace officer, driving under the influence, and driving with a suspended license.

Birds Landing Bob

#1 Wednesday May 10
Another repeat offender, ( career criminal). Me thinks we have a real problem with the courts and or the jails.
