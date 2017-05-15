There are on the The Reporter story from Tuesday May 9, titled Woman accused of leading CHP on drunken birthday joy ride in court for preliminary hearing. In it, The Reporter reports that:

A woman accused of leading California Highway Patrol on an alleged drunken high-speed chase last month was in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Jahnai Wilson, 21, faces charges of evading a peace officer, driving under the influence, and driving with a suspended license.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Reporter.