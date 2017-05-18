Suisun's Community Garden to get facelift Saturday
The goal is to get it in shape for residents interested in gardening, and because the Recreation and Community Services Department wants to involve the city's schools and after-school programs in gardening. The garden, located on the northwest corner of Lotz Way and Alder Street, has laid almost completely untouched for the past year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reward increases for information on animal slay...
|2 hr
|quick fix
|2
|Falling for a fixer-upper (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|WW_JD_D
|63
|A shakeup that's good for Vallejo
|12 hr
|Barnabas
|12
|Vallejo City Manager says appeal will be heard ...
|12 hr
|just ask me
|44
|Measure K extension passes in Vallejo
|12 hr
|obamas fingerprints
|2
|Jerry Brown: California Taxpayers are 'Freeload...
|12 hr
|Anonkk
|3
|Lanusse named interim GVRD general manager
|13 hr
|obamas fingerprints
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC