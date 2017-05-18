Suisun's Community Garden to get face...

Suisun's Community Garden to get facelift Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

The goal is to get it in shape for residents interested in gardening, and because the Recreation and Community Services Department wants to involve the city's schools and after-school programs in gardening. The garden, located on the northwest corner of Lotz Way and Alder Street, has laid almost completely untouched for the past year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reward increases for information on animal slay... 2 hr quick fix 2
Falling for a fixer-upper (Jan '16) 5 hr WW_JD_D 63
A shakeup that's good for Vallejo 12 hr Barnabas 12
Vallejo City Manager says appeal will be heard ... 12 hr just ask me 44
News Measure K extension passes in Vallejo 12 hr obamas fingerprints 2
Jerry Brown: California Taxpayers are 'Freeload... 12 hr Anonkk 3
Lanusse named interim GVRD general manager 13 hr obamas fingerprints 2
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,803 • Total comments across all topics: 281,112,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC