Suisun Police Chief to hold talk about scams

Suisun City Police Chief Tim Mattos will be at the Suisun City Senior Center at 10 a.m. Friday to talk with seniors about current scams and how to keep from being victimized, the center announced Tuesday. The Cop Talk, which is open to the general public, is just the latest part of an effort by the Suisun City Police Department to reach out more to all parts of the Suisun City community.

