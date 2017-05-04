Suisun police arrest Fairfield man after stolen vehicle found
Police arrested a man on suspicion of vehicle theft Saturday, according to a press release Sunday from the Suisun City Police Department. Officers were dispatched at approximately 8:50 a.m. to 90 Railroad Ave. on a report of a suspicious person, police said.
