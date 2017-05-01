Suisun Council works out roles, responsibilities of Measure S oversight committee

The committee overseeing how Suisun City's Measure S tax money will be spent will stay at five members, not advise the City Council on where the money will be spent and get $100 per meeting. That's what the Suisun City Council decided Tuesday when they examined whether to modify what the Measure S committee does, how many members it would have and whether it would be compensated for its work.

