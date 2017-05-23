Suisun City shooting leaves victim in critical condition
A 38-year-old man was left in critical condition after he was shot near The Village Apartments late Monday night, according to the Suisun City Police Department. Police were called at about 11:44 p.m. to the apartments on the 600 block of Civic Center Boulevard and found the victim lying in the parking lot.
