Suisun City man to stand trial in child sexual assault case
A 40-year-old Suisun City man accused of sexually assaulting a child at her home or at her grandmother's house was ordered Friday to stand trial. Jose Salinas-Martinez, who faces a possible 29-years-to-life sentence, had nothing to say during his probable cause hearing in which Detective Adam Brunie described what the girl, now 12, shared with authorities shortly before Salinas-Martinez was arrested.
