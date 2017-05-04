Suisun City man to stand trial in chi...

Suisun City man to stand trial in child sexual assault case

A 40-year-old Suisun City man accused of sexually assaulting a child at her home or at her grandmother's house was ordered Friday to stand trial. Jose Salinas-Martinez, who faces a possible 29-years-to-life sentence, had nothing to say during his probable cause hearing in which Detective Adam Brunie described what the girl, now 12, shared with authorities shortly before Salinas-Martinez was arrested.

