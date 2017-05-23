Solano mobility summit looms; sign-up...

Solano mobility summit looms; sign-ups due soon

1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Republic

A Senior and People with Disabilities Transportation Summit will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1 at the Joseph A. Nelson Community Center in Suisun City. Officials at the event will present information about programs and identify options for future services.

