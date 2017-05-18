Solano County to honor those who gave...

Solano County to honor those who gave their lives in military service

Veterans of Foreign Wars, Simmons-Sheldon Post 2333 of Fairfield Suisun, will start its remembrance two days before the formal ceremony by placing flags on the approximately 1,400 military veterans' graves at the Suisun-Fairfield Cemetery on Union Avenue. Volunteers are welcome and the group will meet at the gate near the fire station on the south side of the memorial park at 9 a.m. on May 27. On May 29, the Fairfield and Suisun City veterans will hold their Memorial Ceremony in front of the old Solano County Courthouse at 600 Texas St. at 10 a.m. This year's guest speaker will be 60th Surgical Squadron commander and physician, Col.

