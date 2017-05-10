Solano County Library wins NASA grant
The library system was one of 75 across the United States selected for the NASA@ My Library program, which promotes learning opportunities in STEM fields at libraries. “We're just really excited and it's super competitive,” Jennifer La Riviere, a young adult library associate at the Suisun City Library, said.
