Solano County Library wins NASA grant

Monday May 8 Read more: The Reporter

The library system was one of 75 across the United States selected for the NASA@ My Library program, which promotes learning opportunities in STEM fields at libraries. “We're just really excited and it's super competitive,” Jennifer La Riviere, a young adult library associate at the Suisun City Library, said.

