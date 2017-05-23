Shooting in Suisun City Leaves One in...

Shooting in Suisun City Leaves One in Critical Condition

Tuesday

Around 11:44 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at The Village Apartments on Civic Center Boulevard. Officers found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

