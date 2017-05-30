Shooting in Suisun City critically injures one
Just before 11:45 p.m., police responded to The Village Apartments in the 600 block of Civic Center Boulevard for a report of a shooting. Responding officers found the victim in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo councilmembers clash over role of dredg...
|10 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo councilwoman says family contact over O...
|11 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Gary W. Smith: Safe haven, no security
|11 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Pearlman bids adieu
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Divided Vallejo City Council directs staff to c...
|4 hr
|im mr vallejo
|30
|Hundreds show up as emotions run high at Orcem ...
|4 hr
|im mr vallejo
|66
|Daylight saving time could be a thing of the pa...
|6 hr
|got it
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC