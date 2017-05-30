Shooting in Suisun City critically in...

Shooting in Suisun City critically injures one

Tuesday May 23 Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Just before 11:45 p.m., police responded to The Village Apartments in the 600 block of Civic Center Boulevard for a report of a shooting. Responding officers found the victim in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

