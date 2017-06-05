Serial robbery suspect appears in court
A Fairfield man believed to have committed a slew of robberies in two days throughout Fairfield and Suisun City made an appearance Wednesday in Solano County Superior Court. Edwin V. Gaona, 31, faces two counts of felony robbery and five counts of attempted robbery, as well as probation violation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds show up as emotions run high at Orcem ...
|58 min
|Recalls
|75
|75% of black California boys don't meet state r...
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|10
|CEQA: This Law has Done a Good Job
|5 hr
|william jefferson...
|3
|Legalize,tax Cockfighting in Vallejo Agri zonings (May '13)
|6 hr
|un agenda 21
|135
|Vallejo police investigate weekend homicide
|8 hr
|Darwin rules
|8
|Vallejo councilmembers clash over role of dredg...
|8 hr
|King of OT
|14
|Vallejo councilwoman says family contact over O...
|10 hr
|i am mr vallejo
|32
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC