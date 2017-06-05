Serial robbery suspect appears in court

Serial robbery suspect appears in court

Wednesday May 24 Read more: The Reporter

A Fairfield man believed to have committed a slew of robberies in two days throughout Fairfield and Suisun City made an appearance Wednesday in Solano County Superior Court. Edwin V. Gaona, 31, faces two counts of felony robbery and five counts of attempted robbery, as well as probation violation.

